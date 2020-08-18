Auburn had 33 positive tests

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn says his players have had 33 positive tests for COVID-19 this summer.

Malzahn says one staff member also tested positive earlier this summer. The Tigers and other Southeastern Conference teams opened preseason camp Monday ahead of a season scheduled to start on Sept. 26.

Malzahn says Auburn had no positive tests last week, but four players are still going through the testing protocols. He expects results back by the end of the week.

He says the school has administered 863 tests among players, an average of more than seven times each. Staffers have had five tests each.

Linebacker Chandler Wooten and backup defensive back Traivon Leonard have opted out playing this season.

No fans in Atlanta

There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September. The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision.

The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.

The Falcons will play at least two home games without fans — against Seattle on Sept. 13 and against Chicago on Sept. 27.

“The health and safety of our fans is our top priority,” said Steve Cannon, CEO of the Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank’s sports and entertainment group. Cannon said the decision was made “after thoughtful consideration and collaboration.”

Atlanta United previously announced there would be no fans for three games: Aug. 22 against Nashville SC, Aug. 29 against Orlando City SC and Sept. 2 against Inter Miami CF.

No Open Cup

Soccer’s U.S. Open Cup has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 tournament was suspended in early March shortly before it was supposed to kick off. The final was to be held on either Sept. 22 or 23.

Officially called the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, it is the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States and gives amateur teams a chance to take on the pros, setting up the chance for an intriguing Cinderella team to advance far into the tournament. The winner earns a spot in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football’s Champions League.

Kansas State will allow fans

Kansas State will allow 25% capacity at its football stadium for games this season after getting approval Monday from the county commission. That means a maximum crowd of just under 15,000 fans.

The Big 12 Conference is allowing schools to set their own attendance policies based on local jurisdictions.

The Riley County Commission reviewed the rest of Kansas State’s return-to-play protocols, too. Fans will be required to wear face coverings where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Tailgating will not be permitted in parking lots controlled by the school. There will be no reentry. There also will be hand sanitizing stations and other protective measures.