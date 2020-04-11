James Hartshorn

James Joseph Hartshorn, age 76, of Canfield died peacefully at home on Monday, April 7, 2020, following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Jim was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1943, the son of the late James Joseph Hartshorn, Sr. and Eleanor (Clark) Jenkins.

Jim was a graduate of East Palestine High School where he enjoyed great success as a basketball player and received state honors. He was awarded an athletic scholarship to Youngstown State College and graduated with a degree in physical education. He continued his education at Kent State University where he earned a degree in industrial technology. Jim began his teaching and coaching career at Springfield Local High School and enjoyed another 28 years at Canfield High School (CHS) where he taught industrial technology, architectural drawing, and computer aided design (CAD). He also coached varsity boys’ basketball, track, and golf. He was proud of having two teams qualify for the state golf tournament.

Jim was always eager to learn new things and embrace technology. He designed and built the tech lab at CHS and students in his classes were the first to use computers in the district. The tech lab was the first of its kind in the state and among the first in the country. It became a showcase for technology design and brought educators and industry leaders from across the state, nation, and world to tour the innovative space. A construction course he taught resulted in students submitting the first ever CAD building plans to the Mahoning County Inspection Department. Continuing to innovate, Jim introduced students to cellular manufacturing, combining AutoCAD designs, manufacturing, marketing, and sales, which enabled students to participate in the entire manufacturing cycle. Jim also started the J.E.T.S. club at CHS to provide additional experiential learning opportunities for students.

Known for his boundless energy and tireless work ethic, Jim always held a second job. He worked in security at the General Motors plant in Lordstown for two summers and painted at the Villa Maria Convent for 13 summers. He served as the Clerk of the Works for the construction of the Columbiana High School and Middle School, and was the general contractor for familiar buildings in Canfield, including A La Cart Catering, an addition to Whitehouse Fruit Farm, and over a dozen other commercial and residential properties in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Upon retiring from teaching, Jim continued his passion for woodworking. What started as a fundraising project to support the industrial technology program at CHS resulted in a lifelong relationship with his friends at Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods. Jim designed and manufactured many of the specialty products for Baird Brothers for over 20 years.

Jim enjoyed a good round of golf and was thrilled to achieve a hole-in-one. Always the competitor, he was honored to win the Senior Championship tournament at Youngstown Country Club where he was a member. He also enjoyed golf leagues at Mill Creek Park and YCC, as well as golf trips with his family and friends.

Jim derived his greatest joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was their constant coach, biggest supporter, and most devoted fan. He could always be counted on for a pep talk and a hug.

Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Louise (Whitehead) Hartshorn, whom he married on May 29, 1965; two children Lance (Kristin) Hartshorn and Lana (Mark) Whitehead, both of Canfield. Nine grandchildren mourn the loss of their beloved Papa: Emma, Kate, and James Hartshorn and Zachary, Quinn, Lynnae, Paul, Nathan, and Sean Whitehead. Jim leaves behind two sisters, Mary Louise Dicken of Columbiana and Bette Hoopes of Warren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Rukenbrod.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for monetary donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a donation of blood to your local blood bank.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes.

